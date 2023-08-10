4,800 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Silgan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

