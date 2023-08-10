5,400 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Appian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Appian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

