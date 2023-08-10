5,700 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5,551.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

