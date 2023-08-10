7,145 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

