77,237 Shares in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Akili by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akili during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Akili Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Akili stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

About Akili

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

