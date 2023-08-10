9,720 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

ALLY opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

