9,800 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,213,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,053 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after buying an additional 391,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RadNet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,603.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.