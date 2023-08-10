A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of AOS opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $65,468,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

