AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Up 0.3%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

