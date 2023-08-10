adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.86%.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
