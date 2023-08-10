Advent Technologies (ADN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,087.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.09.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
