Advent Technologies (ADN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,087.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advent Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

