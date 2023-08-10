Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE AFN opened at C$53.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.69. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.2871755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

