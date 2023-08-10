Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 210912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Specifically, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $555,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $555,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,541 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Agiliti Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.