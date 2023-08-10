Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 0.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.75 and last traded at $142.75. 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09.
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
