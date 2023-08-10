Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $97.00. The stock traded as high as $101.43 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 60346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and sold 28,591 shares valued at $2,644,309. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

