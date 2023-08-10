Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Up 10%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 5,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Akumin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,424.27.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.07 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

