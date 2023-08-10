Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

