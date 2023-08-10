Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

ALFVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

ALFVY stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

