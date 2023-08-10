Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.