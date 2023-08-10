Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.