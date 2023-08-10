Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $199.00. The stock traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $182.37, with a volume of 73706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

