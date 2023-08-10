Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

