Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

