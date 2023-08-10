Alpine 4 (ALPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.
Alpine 4 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.52. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4
Alpine 4 Company Profile
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine 4
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.