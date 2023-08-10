Alpine 4 (ALPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.52. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

