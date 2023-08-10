AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.80

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.80 and traded as high as C$25.86. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 493,667 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9401645 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

