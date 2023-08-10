AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Focus Financial Partners and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22 AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 2.77% 24.55% 6.52% AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and AlTi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $2.21 billion 1.86 $91.78 million $0.05 1,047.60 AlTi Global $119.70 million 6.50 $8.78 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration, and outsourced services; recommends financial products; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

