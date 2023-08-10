Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALTO opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.62 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.