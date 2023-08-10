Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.
Alto Ingredients Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of ALTO opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Ingredients
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.