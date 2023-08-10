Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $14.09. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 298,430 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

