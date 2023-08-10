Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 298,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 431,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.