American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.82 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.