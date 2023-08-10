American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

