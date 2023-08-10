Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,490 shares of company stock worth $576,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.