AMETEK’s (AME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.11. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

