Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 41,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 51,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.71.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.