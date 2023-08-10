Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 165,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

