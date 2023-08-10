Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 2.6 %

AYRWF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

