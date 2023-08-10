Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $239,591. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after buying an additional 418,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 309,135 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

