Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

DEN opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Denbury has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 445,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 100,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Denbury by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

