Analysts Offer Predictions for MRC Global Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after buying an additional 1,316,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 27.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,303,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 1,133,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

