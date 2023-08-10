Analysts Set Expectations for GT Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GT Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GT Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

GTBP opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

GT Biopharma ( NASDAQ:GTBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

