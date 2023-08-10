Analysts Set Expectations for Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.