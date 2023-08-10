Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,450,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

