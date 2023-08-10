Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 960,834 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 949,412 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 1,453.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 802,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

