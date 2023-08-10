Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

Angi Trading Down 33.1 %

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

