Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 333,093 shares.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

