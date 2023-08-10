ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.93, but opened at $61.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 140,126 shares.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

