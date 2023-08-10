Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

