Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock worth $74,392,867. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

