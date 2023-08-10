Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $862.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

