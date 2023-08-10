ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

ASAP Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Free Report) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of ASAP worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

