Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

